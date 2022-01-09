Poster wars begin on social media as Uttar Pradesh gears up for polls

Poster wars begin as Uttar Pradesh gears up for polls

Most major contestants released their posters on social media platforms, claiming that they will be elected come March 10

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 09 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 12:13 ist
Authorities remove political posters in UP after the model code of conduct came into effect. Credit: PTI Photo

The announcement of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has hurtled major political parties into a race for the victory post, with parties already releasing posters on social media, where most of the campaigning is set to take place.

The BJP poster has a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waving to the crowds and the caption says: "Raj tilak ki karo taiyyari, 10 March ko phir aa rahe hain Bhagwadhari."

The Samajwadi Party poster has, Akhilesh, with his back turned, waving to the crowd, with a caption: "Chal padi hai lal aandhi, aa rahen hain Samajwadi." The 'lal aandhi' is a reference to red caps worn by the party cadres.

Also Read — Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party's history with 'lal topi'

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) posters, for the first time, has two leaders — Mayawati and Satish Chandra Mishra — with the caption: "10 March, Sab saaf'/ Behenji hain UP ki aas."

The Congress poster, with a picture of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, read, "10 March - aa rahi hai Congress".

The common thread of March 10 refers to the day votes will be counted for Assembly elections.

