Poster wars begin on social media as Uttar Pradesh gears up for polls

The announcement of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has hurtled major political parties into a race for the victory post, with parties already releasing posters on social media, where most of the campaigning is set to take place.
The BJP poster has a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waving to the crowds and the caption says: "Raj tilak ki karo taiyyari, 10 March ko phir aa rahe hain Bhagwadhari."
The Samajwadi Party poster has, Akhilesh, with his back turned, waving to the crowd, with a caption: "Chal padi hai lal aandhi, aa rahen hain Samajwadi." The 'lal aandhi' is a reference to red caps worn by the party cadres.
Also Read — Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party's history with 'lal topi'
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) posters, for the first time, has two leaders — Mayawati and Satish Chandra Mishra — with the caption: "10 March, Sab saaf'/ Behenji hain UP ki aas."
The Congress poster, with a picture of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, read, "10 March - aa rahi hai Congress".
The common thread of March 10 refers to the day votes will be counted for Assembly elections.
