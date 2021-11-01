Power tariff slashed by Rs 3 per unit in Punjab

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, a move which comes just months ahead of the Assembly polls and will put a burden of Rs 3,316 crore per year on the exchequer.
The announcement was made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the Cabinet meeting.
Also Read | Punjab CM Channi dons goalkeeper's gloves on hockey turf
"We are reducing power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers," said Channi addressing the media here.
It is a "big Diwali gift" for people, he said, adding that the decision will come into effect immediately.
He said according to a survey conducted by his government, people wanted quality and cheap power.
Punjab is going to the Assembly polls early next year.
