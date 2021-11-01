Power tariff slashed by Rs 3 per unit in Punjab

The announcement was made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the Cabinet meeting

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 01 2021, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 18:32 ist

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, a move which comes just months ahead of the Assembly polls and will put a burden of Rs 3,316 crore per year on the exchequer.

"We are reducing power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers," said Channi addressing the media here.

It is a "big Diwali gift" for people, he said, adding that the decision will come into effect immediately.

He said according to a survey conducted by his government, people wanted quality and cheap power.

Punjab is going to the Assembly polls early next year.

