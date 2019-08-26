Pragya blames Oppn 'marak shakti' for Jaitley's death

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday said the Opposition is using a 'marak shakti' (killing power) to harm BJP leaders, adding the 'evil power' was behind the recent deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

BJP veteran Arun Jaitley died on August 24 and Swaraj on August 6.

"While I was contesting (Lok Sabha) elections, a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and Opposition is up to something using some 'marak shakti' against BJP. I later forgot what he said but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one, I am forced to think, wasn't Maharaj ji right?" the BJP MP said.

She was addressing a condolence meeting at the state BJP office to pay tributes to Jaitley and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur. The latter died on August 20.