Pragya did not support Nathuram Godse: Prahlad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said BJP MP Pragya Thakur has explained to the party that she did not support Nathuram Godse and was only speaking about revolutionary Udham Singh.

"According to Pragya Thakur, she has not said anything about or supported Nathuram Godse, she was only talking about Udham Singh, the revolutionary who killed General Dyer," Joshi told PTI.

He further said when Pragya was speaking during a debate in the Lok Sabha, the microphone was not on and it cannot be taken on record.