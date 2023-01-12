Pragya Thakur faces ire of ex-officers over comments in Karnataka

More than 100 retired bureaucrats -- IAS and IPS officers -- who are the members of 'Constitutional Conduct Group' have sought action against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over her controversial statement in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 7, the former officials demanded strict action against the Bhopal MP for a controversial statement she made in Shivamogga 15 days ago.

During a programme in Shivamogga, Thakur was heard advising women to keep knives ready for their safety. "At least keep your kitchen knife sharp, they (Muslim) can barge into your homes," Thakur had said.

In their letter to Birla, former officials have termed Thakur's speech "controversial", amounting to "hate speech" and "spreading hatred" among the people. Those who have signed this letter (available with IANS), includes - Delhi's former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, ex-Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh government- Sharad Baihar, former Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon, ex-IPS A S Dulat and many more.

"We are a group of former officers of the All India and Central Services who have worked with the Central and State governments in the course of our career. As members of the Constitutional Conduct Group, we believe in impartiality, neutrality and commitment to the Indian Constitution and safeguarding its values," CCG's letter to Birla read.

"Parliament has a greater role in safeguarding Constitutional values, which makes the laws. Its members shouldn't be allowed to violate the principles of the Constitution. Therefore, we request the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action in the matter," it further read.

Responding to the letter, Thakur said that she stood firm on what she had said in Karnataka. "I had said that for the safety of women and I am not afraid of any such letter. If my statement was unlawful, you know that many enemies are here to attack me."