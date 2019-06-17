Pragya triggers row during oath taking in LS

BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur triggered a row on Monday by pre-fixing the name of her spiritual guru to hers while taking oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The 49-year-old BJP member from Bhopal added 'Swami Purna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri' to her name while taking oath in Sanskrit prompting Congress members to raise protest contending that it was not according to rules of Parliament.

Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon bombing case, claimed that that the name 'Swami Purna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur' was the same as she had mentioned in the form filled up for the swearing-in process.

Pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar directed Pragya to use the same name as mentioned in the election certificate issued to her by the Election Commission

As the Bhopal lawmaker took oath again, she apparently read out the oath in Sanskrit without mentioning her name.

Finally, it was in the third attempt that Pragya managed to take oath in the correct format, much to the amusement of the Opposition members.