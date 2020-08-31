Pranab's life mirrored the history of India: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday offered glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee saying his 50 years of public life mirrored 50 years of the history of India.

“His life over the past 50 years mirrored 50 years of the history of India, for he played a crucial role both in shaping the course of events as well as actively participating in them, whether as a cabinet minister, parliamentarian or President of India,” Gandhi said in a letter to Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha.

She said Pranab da had been such an integral and prominent part of national life, the Congress party and the Central government for over five decades and it was hard to imagine what the party could do without his sage advice.

“I personally have so many warm memories of working with him, and I learnt so much from him,” Gandhi said.

Congress announced that the party flag at the AICC headquarters would fly at half-mast for seven days as a mark of respect to the departed leader.