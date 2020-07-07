Prasar Bharti: BJP spokesperson among five nominated

Music composer Salim Merchant, former prime minister A B Vajpayee’s media adviser Ashok Tandon and BJP spokesperson Shaina NC were on Tuesday appointed to the Prasar Bharati board as part-time members.

Dainik Jagran Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Gupta and media professional Alok Agrawal were also appointed as a part-time member of the Prasar Bharati, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The terms and conditions of their appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of lndia) Act, 1990 and the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Salaries, Allowances and other Conditions of Service of Chairman, Whole-time Members and Parttime Members, Rules, 2000 as amended from time to time, the order said.

“Truly humbled. Sincere thanks to @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji for nominating me to the board of Prasar Bharati. Prasar Bharati is the body at heart of communication & broadcasting. A role that I will perform with utmost responsibility,” Shaina said.