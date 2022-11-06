Prashant Bhushan joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Prashant Bhushan joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

The foot march entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on Monday, sources added

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 06 2022, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 12:00 ist
Bharat Jodo Yatra. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Sunday joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on its 60th day in Telangana.

Manda Krishna Madiga, leader of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), an outfit fighting for categorisation of SCs, also joined the rally which resumed this morning from Alladurg in Medak district, party sources said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra from next week; Rahul to address rallies on November 10 and 18

"It is the 60th Day of #BharatJodoYatra and it began like every morning with Pyari Jan of the Seva Dal from Mysuru leading the singing of the National Song, Dhwaj Geet, & National Anthem. Today we move from Medak to Kamareddy district," Congress General Secretary, incharge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh tweeted. Addressing a gathering at Peddapur village in Medak district on Saturday, Gandhi alleged that unemployment and price rise were rampant since 2014 in the country.

The foot march entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on Monday, sources added. The Wayanad MP will address a public meeting on Monday in Kamareddy district. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

prashant bhushan
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress 
India News
Indian Politics
Telangana

