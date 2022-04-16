Prashant Kishor at Congress meet, reignites rumours of tie-up

Prashant Kishor at Cong meet, reignites tie-up rumours

Kishor has met the Gandhis several times in the past few weeks and is tipped to join the party

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 14:03 ist
Prashant Kishor. Credit: PTI File Photo

A meeting, called by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss issues related to 'Chintan Shivir' and upcoming polls at her residence, has Prashant Kishor in attendance sources said. 

Notably, Kishor has met the Gandhis several times in the past few weeks and is tipped to join the party. Party's senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken are present at the meeting.

The Congress is gearing up to call a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ahead of the 'Chintan Shivir'. The CWC will meet to finalise the agenda for the camp.

Also Read — AAP sends invite to disgruntled Hardik Patel in Gujarat

Senior Congress leaders have been meeting regularly to work on the agenda. Sonia Gandhi has assigned this task to senior leaders such as Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik, who have been holding talks with other leaders to finalise the agenda for the CWC and the Chintan Shivir.

The 'Chintan Shivir' has been necessitated since the dissidents have been raising voices against the present functioning of the party.

The G-23 is up against Rahul Gandhi and his team, even as the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi has been holding meetings with the dissidents to cull internal rift.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Prashant Kishor
Indian Politics
India News

