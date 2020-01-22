Prashant Kishor dares Amit Shah to implement CAA, NRC

Abhay Kumar
Abhay Kumar, DHNS, Patna,
  Jan 22 2020, 19:38pm ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2020, 19:38pm ist
Election strategist and JDU leader Prashant Kishor. (PTI Photo)

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi Government won’t take back the Citizenship Amendment Act, the JD (U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday hit back at Shah and dared him to implement the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the same chronology as “audaciously announced” by him.

The JD (U) leader, who is also a poll strategist and works for different political parties, tweeted on Wednesday: “Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent could not be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!”   

It is worth mentioning here that Shah, during the Jharkhand election rally in December, had spoken about how CAA and NRC will be chronologically implemented across the country. The Prime Minister, however, struck a discordant note and, while addressing a rally in Delhi, said his “Government never ever discussed NRC.”

Amid the controversy over the contentious CAA and NRC, Shah on Tuesday said in UP, “Today I have come to Lucknow to say that whoever wants to protest against the CAA can do so, but the CAA won’t be taken back.”

Kishor and former JD (U) Rajya Sabha member Pawan Verma have, of late, put their party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the dock over the two contentious issues. While Verma shot off a letter to Nitish asking him to clear his stand, Kishor last week thanked Congress leader Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for their “formal and unequivocal rejection of the NRC”. Nitish later in the Assembly cleared the air that NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar.

