Prashant Kishor in 'old' PPT suggested appointment of non-Gandhi as Congress chief: Report

At a time when rumours are rife that poll strategist Prashant Kishor will soon join Congress, some screenshots from his alleged presentation surfaced on social media that reportedly suggested a non-Gandhi as the party chief.

The reportedly 85-page presentation stated that a non-Gandhi as the Congress president would have a "high" impact, but the viability of such an option would be "difficult", according to reports.

The presentation also referred to Lord Nataraja and the qualities of creation, protection, liberation, destruction, concealment and connection, which it stated the opposition party should adopt.

Detailing on the above qualities, it mentioned, "six foundational resolves" which included: creating a new Congress that is the political platform of choice for the masses; protecting legacy, values and core principles; liberating from inertia, mediocrity and status quo; destroy the sense of entitlement, lack of accountability and sycophancy; conceal the immutable baggage of nepotism and corruption; connect with the masses, become their voice and capture their aspirations.

It also mentions five "strategic decisions" for the party: fix the leadership issue; solve the alliance conundrum; reclaim the party’s founding tenets; create an army of grassroots leaders and foot soldiers, and an ecosystem of supportive media and digital propagation.

The Indian Express in a report quoted Kishor saying that it was an "old/fake" presentation and has "nothing to do with the ongoing discussion".

While there has been no official clarification from Congress, the publication quoted a party leader saying that they have not come across any such presentation. Another leader said that it can be either old or fake, and cannot be both.

The report further stated that another senior leader claimed it to be a year-old presentation by Kishor, and some of the points were included and a few were deleted in the current version of the presentation.

