Prashant Kishor meets Kamal, I-PAC may work with MNM

After his successful innings with YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, political strategist Prashant Kishor might well shift his focus to neighbouring Tamil Nadu where Assembly elections are due in 2021.

Kishor and his Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) might work with actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam for the 2021 Assembly elections, if things go as planned.

As a part of series of meetings to work out a strategy, Kishor held preliminary discussions with Kamal Haasan at his Alwarpet office on Thursday afternoon for a couple of hours. “The meeting did take place. It is related to the future plans of the MNM. We can’t share anything more at this point,” a source in MNM said.

Kamal Haasan’s party made some impressive gains in its first election it contested this April by emerging third in several constituencies and getting more than one lakh votes in more than five seats. Sources said MNM wants to leverage its support among youngsters and build on it before the Assembly elections.

The meeting between Kishor and Kamal Haasan took place days after it was speculated that AIADMK has approached the I-PAC to work for the party in the run up to the 2021 elections.