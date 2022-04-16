Prashant Kishor presents 2024 polls strategy to Congress leadership

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday made a presentation before Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and top party leaders on the strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha election. A final call on the strategy will be taken by the leadership after a three-member committee set up by Sonia studies it and submits its report within a week.

The decision came after a meeting Sonia held with top party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Digivijaya Singh and Ajay Maken.

"Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation on 2024 polls strategy to the Congress chief. The plan presented by him will be reviewed by a panel set up by the Congress chief. The group has been asked to submit its report within a week," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Venugopal told reporters.

The meeting came amid the party preparing for the 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) next month and Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year.

Read | Apocalypse of hatred, bigotry, intolerance engulfing India: Sonia Gandhi

Sources said Kishor made a presentation that focused on 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While emphasising the importance of the upcoming elections, sources said, Kishor argued that the main focus should be on the 2024 elections.

Kishor had earlier held multiple rounds of talks with the top Congress leadership with an aim to enter the party. However, it did not fructify as the party's senior leaders consulted by Sonia were not in agreement with the election strategist's conditions for joining the party.

Sources had earlier said that Kishor wanted to be appointed as General Secretary, who handles alliances and election strategy and that he would not work in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in five states.

Kishor recently renewed talks with the Congress amid speculation that a group of Gujarat Congress leaders were keen to rope him in. He is speculated to be the brain behind the recent efforts to rope in an influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel.

Watch latest videos by DH here: