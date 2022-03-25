Prashant Kishor reaches out to Rahul Gandhi for Gujarat polls: Report

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has reportedly reached out to Rahul Gandhi to work on the Congress party's campaign in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, which is scheduled for later this year.
Kishor's pitch to the Congress is a one-time offer to work only on the Gujarat elections with “no strings attached”, according to a report by NDTV, citing sources.
The party has not yet taken a call on the proposal, which came up during a meeting held by Rahul on Tuesday, the report said, adding that some state leaders are keen on taking Kishor's help for the polls.
There was a real possibility of Kishor joining the Congress last year, but the partnership fell apart for “multiple reasons,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier told the publication.
