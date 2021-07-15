Prashant Kishor to join Congress? A look at poll strategist's big wins in the past

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor recently held meetings with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi fuelling speculations that he might join the party or could be working on a coordination plan between Congress and other Opposition parties.

There is a buzz around Kishor joining the Congress as the former JDU leader had in May asserted that he had "had enough" of being a poll strategist and was looking at pursuing something else in life.

Kishor, who was instrumental in the thumping victory of the Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly polls, has a good relationship with Priyanka Gandhi and was also in touch with Sonia Gandhi on few occasions since the West Bengal poll results came out.

There is no denying Kishor is something of a campaign design genius, who understands the needs and requirements of present-day political campaigning from technology to branding, and has found a way to make his style of packaging personalities from Modi to Amarinder Singh and from Nitish to Jaganmohan Reddy a hit with voters.

What's brewing in Maharashtra?

A meeting of opposition leaders from many anti-BJP parties, all except the Left being regional forces, hosted by the veteran leader and NCP president Sharad Pawar is being seen by political pundits as a beginning of an exercise by them to join forces to put up a more cohesive challenge to the saffron party.

However, no one can overlook the fact that it was hosted by Pawar at his residence and comes close on the heels of the astute politician's recent meetings with political strategist Kishor, political watchers feel.

Kishor had held meetings with NCP chief Sharad Pawar several times, who is believed to be in a position to gather disparate Opposition voices together for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which no single party in Opposition can challenge the BJP.

There is also a thinking that before Lok Sabha polls, 2022 Presidential polls could be a testing ground when Opposition can give a common candidate and explore whether some non-NDA parties friendly to the government can also be brought in the larger Opposition canvass.

Dabbled in politics

In his 10-year-long career as a political strategist, Kishor has worked with all hues of political parties and seen many political fights. His detractors have held that the secret of his success has been to cast his lot with the winning side (Modi in 2014, Nitish in 2015, Kejriwal in 2020 and so on). He certainly proved them wrong with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resounding victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections held earlier this year, in which the ruling party TMC thrashed BJP.

Born in the Konar village of Rohtas in 1977, Kishor, the son of Shrikant Pandey, a doctor, shifted to Buxar in Bihar from where he completed his secondary education. After a stint with the UN in Chad, in north-central Africa, he formed Citizens for Accountable Governance, which he later converted into the Indian Political Action Committee.

The year 2010 was the turning point for Kishor. One of his papers documenting economic prosperity and malnutrition in Chad caught the attention of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, who invited him for a meeting over coffee. There has been no looking back for him since then.

Kishor drafted the election strategy for Modi in the 2012 Gujarat polls and by 2014 he was very close to Modi.

He ended his association with BJP by 2015 but soon moved on to advising Nitish Kumar in Bihar in the 2015 polls that saw the emergence of the successful Mahagathbandhan between Nitish and Lalu.

With two massive election victories under his belt, he was considered the go-to man when it came to election strategy. Big names were lining up to be advised by him. But things didn't go as planned in the UP polls of 2017, where his ‘UP ke ladke’ campaign bombed badly.

But Kishor delivered for Congress in 2017 Punjab polls, for Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and YSR Congress’ Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 and for AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal in 2020. All are chief ministers now – Thackeray after a change of alliance partners post the Maharashtra elections. The buzz was that Kishor was one of the brains behind the new alliance in Maharashtra.

In contrast to his successful role as a strategist, when Kishor directly dabbled in politics, his stint was short-lived. He joined JD(U) in September 2018 and he became its national vice president, virtually the number two in the party after Nitish Kumar. But 15 months later he was expelled by Nitish himself.

(With DHNS/PTI inputs)