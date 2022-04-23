Prashant Kishor's Congress entry almost confirmed: Report

As the grand old party still comes to terms with its debilitating loss in the recent Assembly elections, it looks set to have Prashant Kishor as its anchor ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kishor's induction to the Congress is nearly confirmed, according to an NDTV report citing sources. While party chief Sonia Gandhi, in consultation with Rahul Gandhi, will decide on his role in the party and take a final call on whether he is in or out, a special team formed to evaluate Kishor’s proposal wants him to work solely for the Congress.

Digvijaya Singh admitted that there are doubts among Congress leaders on Kishor’s association with other parties but added that “The Congress is such a large party that there would be some doubts but at the same time, we have an open mind."

“He has suggested a roadmap. But then his journey has been from one party to the other. So that kind of political commitment or the ideological commitment was not obvious,” Singh said.

According to the report, Kishor will be expected to disassociate himself from a number of parties he advises including Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, when he joins Congress.

DH couldn't independently verify te report.

The majority of the Congress party members favoured it, but left it to the Congress president to take a final call.

Many in the political circle have said that Kishor doesn’t wish to be contained within a single party but work for various parties.

Some leaders of the party would meet again on Monday for holding further deliberations on the party's revival and strategy plan, the publication said.

