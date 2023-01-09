Pravasi Divas: Clip shows coloured sprayed on dry grass

Pravasi Divas conclave: Congress targets BJP after video shows 'green colour' being sprayed on dry grass in Indore

BJP, however, claimed whenever good work takes place in the country, Congress is not happy with it

  • Jan 09 2023, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 16:46 ist
17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention under way in Indore, a video purportedly showing green colour being sprayed on dry grass at a crossing here has gone viral on social media, prompting the opposition Congress to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over it.

The BJP, however, claimed whenever good work takes place in the country, Congress is not happy with it. Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas on Sunday shared the video on Twitter.

"Unimaginable, unbelievable pictures... Before the Prime Minister's visit to Indore, the BJP government painted the grass green to make Indore green. Waw Shivraj wah!!" the Congress leader tweeted.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials could not be reached for a response over the video. However, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja on Monday said, "Indore, which has got a big opportunity to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, has been decorated in a very short span of time and this is causing pain in the stomach of the Congress."

Saluja claimed whenever any good work takes place in the country, Congress is not happy with it.

