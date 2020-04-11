Pray on Easter that world emerges victorious in fight against coronavirus: Naidu

Pray that world is victorious against COVID-19: Naidu

Greeting people on Easter eve, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said everyone must derive courage and optimism from the spirit of the festival as the world strives to overcome the challenge posed by coronavirus.

"As we celebrate Easter at home with our loved ones, let us pray that our nation and the world will emerge victorious in this fight against COVID-19," a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat said.

The vice president also said everyone must be grateful to all the people, especially healthcare workers, who are working tirelessly to tide over the crisis, the statement said. 

 

 

