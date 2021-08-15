Preparations on for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that preparations were underway for holding Assembly elections in the future in Jammu and Kashmir and the work on re-drawing of constituencies was progressing well.

“The Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for holding Assembly elections in the future,” the prime minister said addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

He said the real spirit of democracy was to give fair opportunities to the potential of all.

“Be it Jammu or Kashmir, the balance of development is now visible on the ground,” Modi said.

He said holding the first-ever District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir reflects the country's determination.

In 2019, the government abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories – J&K and Ladakh.

The Prime Minister said the union territory of Ladakh was also progressing towards its limitless possibilities of development.

“On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand 'Sindhu Central University' is also going to make Ladakh a centre of higher education,” he said.

Modi said that whether it is eastern India, the North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh including the entire Himalayan region, or the coastal belt or tribal region, they will become the base for India's development in the future.