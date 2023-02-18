Prepare for polls: Uddhav delivers speech outside Matoshree after ECI decision on Sena row

Standing on an open roof car under scorching Sun outside the Matoshree bungalow amid sloganeering, Uddhav Thackeray sounded aggressive and asked his cadres to prepare for polls even as he lashed out at the BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“On the eve of Maha Shivratri, the Shiv-dhanush has been stolen, the thieves would be caught....go to polls and get the Shiv-dhanush back,” Uddhav said.

“You all know the ‘chor’, you also know the 'malik' of 'chor-bazar', teach them a lesson,” he said, lashing out at the group that rebelled when he was the Chief Minister, with the help of BJP.

He also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India. “They have behaved like ‘gulam’ of Prime Minister,” he said about the ECI.

“Today, Modi cannot get votes in his name in Maharashtra …he has to take the mask of Balasaheb,” he said.

“They want the Thackeray name, they want the photo of Balasaheb, they want the symbol,” he said.

“The way the symbol ‘bow and arrow’ was stolen…they can take away mashaal,” he added.

“I will do a Facebook live, perhaps tomorrow, and tell you what the ECI asked and what all we provided,” he said.