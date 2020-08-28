Prez condoles death of Congress MP from Tamil Nadu

President condoles death of Congress MP from Tamil Nadu

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 23:53 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar and said that his devotion to people's cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring.

"Sad to know the passing of Shri H Vasanthakumar, MP from Kanyakumari. An entrepreneur and social activist, he earned his name in the world of politics and business. His devotion to people's cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring. Condolences to his family, friends and followers," Kovind tweeted.

Vasanthakumar, 70, Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was admitted to a hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The first-time MP, also a former MLA of two terms, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

