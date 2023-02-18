President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, several CMs extend birthday wishes to KCR

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and chief ministers of several states on Friday greeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 69th birthday.

President Murmu spoke to Rao over phone and wished him a long and healthy life, a CMO release said. The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, M K Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy respectively also extended birthday wishes to Rao. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari greeted Rao, also known as KCR.

"Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. I pray for his long life and good health," Modi tweeted.

Naidu greeted Rao on his birthday and wished him a long, healthy and meaningful life.

Soundararajan also took to Twitter to wish Rao.

"Birthday Wishes to honb @TelanganaCMO Shri K Chandrasekar Rao garu," she said.

The Governor sent a flower bouquet and a signed letter to the CM extending birthday wishes.

Stalin, Vijayan, Kejriwal, Sarma and Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed their greetings to Rao on Twitter. "Heartiest Birthday Greetings to Hon'ble @TelanganaCMO Thiru. K.Chandrasekhar Rao Garu. Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the people of Telangana and in fighting divisive politics," Stalin tweeted.

Kerala CM Vijayan posted a photo of the two leaders on the social media platform and said: "Warm birthday wishes to K Chandrashekar Rao Garu! Your dedication to public service and efforts to foster healthy relations with other states, especially Kerala, are truly appreciated. Best wishes for your good health and continued success. @TelanganaCMO #HappyBirthdayKCR."

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan also greeted Rao.

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar wished that Rao be blessed with a long and healthy life. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and activists organised various philanthropic activities on the occasion of Rao's birthday.

Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha attended birthday celebrations at the LB stadium here and offered prayers at the Balkampet Yellamma temple. In Ranga Reddy district, BRS MP G Ranjit Reddy inaugurated a blood donation camp and donated blood.

State Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar offered prayers in a temple at Keesaragutta here and planted saplings at the urban eco park at Keesara.

A BRS leader wished Rao innovatively with his greetings and the BRS slogan of 'ab ki baar kisan sarkar' written on paragliders that paraglided on Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district. Several other leaders performed special pujas in temples at different places in Telangana on the occasion of Rao's birthday.

BRS leaders in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha also organised celebrations, party sources said here.