President Kovind, PM Modi to address Governor's conference on National Education Policy

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on National Education Policy on Monday.

The conference titled ‘Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education’ has been organised by the Ministry of Education and is scheduled to be attended by education ministers of all states, vice chancellors of universities and senior officials.

The deliberations, to be held through video conference, are part of the ongoing consultation process for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) unveiled by the government last month.

An official statement described the NEP-2020 as the first education policy of the 21st century which was announced after 34 years, to roll out reforms in both school and higher education.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission had organized a “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020”, where the Prime Minister has asked officials to chart out a roadmap of implementation of the policy by the end of this month.