President Murmu's address not enough to satisfy poor, jobless, says BSP chief Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the claims made by President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the Centre in her address in Parliament are not enough to console people who suffer from poverty, inflation and unemployment.

The BSP chief, in a couple of tweets, also lamented the absence of the atmosphere required for the peace, happiness and prosperity because of the government's internal and economic policies.

"The claims made by Honourable President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the Centre during her address are much less for the consolation and peace of more than 100 crore people of the country who are suffering from inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. The country will progress only when the people are happy," Mayawati tweeted.

"Along with this, due to the internal and economic policy of the government, there is absence of that environment of peace, happiness, prosperity and development in the country which could remove immense poverty and unemployment and the life of the people here will be a little better," she said in another tweet.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president cautioned that the accumulation of the country's capital in the hands of some people is "fatal for the progress of the country".

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session earlier in the day, the President said the country has a government that is "stable, fearless, decisive", giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development) and working for all classes without any discrimination.

The President also said people have been given basic amenities missing for decades and the modern infrastructure long aspired for is being built across the country.

The president's address reflects the views of the government of the day.