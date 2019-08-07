Prez, PM pay homage to Swaraj

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among leaders who paid their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday.

The BJP leader passed away on Tuesday night after a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

RIP Sushma Swaraj | PM Modi and LK Advani pay their tribute at her residence

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh also visited the late leader's residence.

BJP national working president JP Nadda also paid his last respects to the senior party leader.

Among others who paid homage were TMC leader Derek O' Brien, Yoga guru Ramdev, BJP leader Hema Malini, Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.