Prez rule revoked in Maharashtra at 5.47 am

The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 23 2019, 10:36am ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2019, 10:39am ist
Security outside Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked.

