Prime Minister Modi asks MPs to set up call centres in their seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Parliamentarians to set up call centres in their respective constituencies to publicise the work that they have done in the last four years. In a series of two meetings with two separate clusters, one from MPs from Uttar Pradesh, and another with South Indian MPs, Modi said that with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections barely a year away, the focus should be on the work they have put in.

The two clusters included a cluster of lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi, Gorakhpur and Awadh, and another of lawmakers from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andamans and Lakshadweep. Wednesday’s meetings were the second such series, with the first being held on Monday.

Sources in the BJP said that Modi advised the MPs that instead of undertaking new developmental projects in their respective constituencies, all the MPs should promote the work done by the government as much as possible. The MPs were also advised to get on board professional social media teams if they don’t have any, and to those that have engaged such teams, direct them to publicise the Modi government’s achievements in the last nine years.

Modi told the lawmakers that this will help clear the confusion in their respective constituencies which he said was being spread by the Opposition, and will help ensure that more and more work of the government reaches the public.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were dignitaries in the UP lawmakers meeting, while president JP Nadda and union minister Nitin Gadkari were dignitaries in the South India cluster. Union ministers Anupriya Patel and Mahendra Nath Pandey hosted the UP meeting, while ministers Anurag Thakur and Ajay Bhatt hosted the South India meeting.