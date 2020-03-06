Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideas destroyed India's economy, says Rahul Gandhi on Yes Bank crisis

Congress on Friday went all out against the Modi government over the crisis in Yes Bank, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers of being “clueless” about handling the economy.

Firing the first salvo, Rahul Gandhi accused Modi and “his ideas” of destroying the economy.

“No Yes Bank. Modi and his ideas have destroyed the country's economy,” Rahul took to Twitter as anxious account holders gathered outside Yes Bank branches across the country as RBI took over the functioning of the beleaguered private bank.

Hitting out at the Modi government, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that the crisis at Yes Bank had exposed the government's ability to govern and regulate financial institutions.

“BJP has been in power for six years. Their ability to govern and regulate financial institutions stands exposed. First, it was PMC Bank. Now it is YES Bank. Is the government concerned at all? Can it shirk its responsibility? Is there a third bank in the line,” the senior Congress leader wondered.

Chidambaram shared the details about Yes Bank's loan book, contending that it grew from Rs 55,000 crore in 2014 to 2.41 lakh crore in 2019, under the BJP government's watch.

“When the overall bank credit during the above period grew by about 10%, how did Yes Bank's loan book grow by about 35%,” the former finance minister asked.

Chidambaram's acerbic comments drew an angry response from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who claimed that the private bank's exposure to “very stressed corporates” such as the Anil Ambani Group, DHFL, IL&FS and Vodafone was from “prior to 2014”.

“They are giving instances saying Yes Bank in No Bank. The so-called self-appointed competent doctors are saying this. They had United Western Bank, forcefully merged with IDBI. IDBI went down, United Western Bank was anyway facing issues,” Sitharaman said.

Congress hit back at Sitharaman virtually calling her a “quack” when compared with Manmohan Singh, the “doctor” who steered the economy through the global economic crisis of 2008.

“Today there is a financial crisis which is Made-in-India; it is having ripples across the world. That is the difference between a doctor and a quack,” Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said.