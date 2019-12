Priyank criticises delay in Unnao rape case trial

Criticizing the delay in the Unnao rape case trial, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wondered if it was because of the involvement of an influential former BJP MLA.

"The Supreme Court had given instructions that the trial in the Unnao case should be completed in 45 days. However, it's been 80 days. Crimes against women are highest in Uttar Pradesh and cases are not registered against the perpetrators. And if the case involves an influential BJP MLA, then firstly FIR is delayed, then there is a delay in arrest and then the trial is left hanging," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The case refers to the rape of a 17-year-old girl on June 4, 2017, in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and one of the main accused in the case is former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.