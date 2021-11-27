Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of using religion, caste, 'fake' photos to win polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the BJP of using religion, caste, false advertisements and 'fake' photographs to win the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a party rally at Mahoba town in Bundelkhand region, Priyanka also said that the crowds were not going at the rallies of the BJP leaders and the state government had to press UP Roadways buses to ferry the people to the meetings of the prime minister.

She referred to the gruesome killing of four members of an SC famly and gangrape of one of its members at Prayagraj and said that the UP government had failed to ensure safety of the weaker sections of the society.

The Congress leader also raked up the suicides by two farmers while standing in a queue to buy fertilisers before a fertiliser distribution centre at Lalitpur in Bundelkhand recently and said that the farmers had suffered most in this regime.

"The BJP leaders make fake promises....they dish out false advertisements and use fake pictures to showcase their government's work," she said apparently referring to showing photos of an airport in China when prime minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of Jewar Airport in Noida recently.

She also said that the BJP leaders always used religion and caste in a bid to garner votes of the people during the polls. "Caste and religion should have representation in politics but during the elections the governments should give an account of its works," she added.

"The prime minister can fly in aircraft purchased for Rs. eight thousand crore but his government does not have funds to provide succor to the debt ridden farmers...the income of farmers has not risen during the BJP regimes," Priyanka said.

She also referred to loss of jobs and large migration of the people during the pandemic and lockdowns and said that the state government and the centre did nothing to provide them any kind of help.

In an apparent bid to target the women voters, Priyanka listed out the promises that her party had made for them and said that they (Women) must chart their path and come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the election.

