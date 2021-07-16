Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow on 2-day visit, will meet party leaders, farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday arrived here on a two-day visit during which she will hold meetings with party functionaries and leaders to prepare it for the next year's Assembly polls.

She reached Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in the afternoon and moved in a procession through the main roads of the state capital to the Gandhi statue at Hazratganj GPO Park and garlanded it.

All through the route, Congress workers warmly welcomed her and showered flower petals at various places.

Ashok Singh, the Convenor of Media and Communication Department of Uttar Pradesh Congress, said Priyanka Gandhi reached Hazratganj via Alambagh, Charbagh and Bapu Bhawan.

He said she will hold a meeting with the state executive, office-bearers and district and city unit presidents on Friday at the Congress officer. After that, she will also meet with various farmer organisations.

Priyanka Gandhi will also meet the block Congress presidents of Amethi and Rae Bareli on Saturday, the second day of her tour, and hold a meeting with the office-bearers of the 'Berozgar Manch', a body representing the unemployed.

She will also hold a meeting with former MPs, ex-MLAs, former district and city presidents and former heads of frontal organisations and departments and later meet the heads of frontal organisations, departments, members of zilla panchayats and blockheads.

She is scheduled to return to Delhi Saturday evening, Singh added.

