Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot raise fuel tax, coal shortage issues

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday targeted the Narendra Modi government over rising fuel prices while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over shortage of coal supply leading to disruptions in power supply during summer.

Priyanka's comments came at a time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highlighting higher fuel prices in Opposition-ruled states.

Tagging a media report which said the Centre increased excise duty on fuel by 250% in six years, she tweeted that the Centre increased the tax collection on petrol and diesel by 250% between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

In 2014, she said excise duty charged was only Rs 9.48 on petrol and only Rs 3.56 on diesel. The Opposition has launched an offensive against Modi on the issue of tax cuts on petroleum products.

Separately, Gehlot said the demand for electricity has increased in at least 16 states due to rising temperature but coal supply is not in accordance with the requirement. This is having an impact on power supply.

"This is a national crisis. I appeal to everyone to unite in this crisis and support the government in improving the situation. Turn off non-essential electrical appliances at your home or workplace. Set your priorities and use electricity in accordance with your needs," Gehlot tweeted.

He condemned the Rajasthan BJP for putting pressure on the employees of the power distribution companies by staging protests. "In Rajasthan, the BJP is putting pressure on the electricity department employees, who are doing their work in a challenging atmosphere amidst the power crisis, by staging demonstrations," he said.

"It is the job of the Centre to provide coal to the states. Will the directionless state BJP leadership ask the Centre why it is not able to provide coal in accordance with the demand, due to which there has been a crisis in 16 states?" he added.

