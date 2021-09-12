Priyanka Gandhi begins 2-day Rae Bareli tour ahead of UP polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her two-day tour of Rae Bareli, her mother's parliamentary constituency, on Sunday and offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Churuva on the Lucknow-Rae Bareli border.
Her visit to Rae Bareli comes ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which will be held early next year.
UP Congress media panelist Priyanka Gupta said the party general secretary will be holding organisational meetings throughout the day and the meetings will continue till late night.
She may also meet people from different sections of the society, Gupta said.
Gandhi visited Bachhravan, Harchandpur, Jagdishpur village and Civil Lines area of the city, where she was welcomed by party leaders and workers. Then her cavalcade proceeded towards the Bhuyemau guest house, a party leader said.
