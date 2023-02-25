Priyanka Gandhi reaches Raipur to attend Congress plenary session, gets rose-carpet welcome

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Raipur on Saturday morning to attend the party's three-day 85th plenary session, and to accord her a grand welcome, a stretch of road in front of the city airport was carpeted with a thick layer of rose petals.

More than 6,000 kilograms of roses were used to decorate the road for about two km where folk artists wearing colourful traditional dresses were also seen performing on a long stage erected along the route, a Congress leader said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress Chief Mohan Markam and other party leaders received Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport at around 8.30 am.

Congress workers, supporters congregated in large numbers to accord a grand welcome to her and waved flags as well as raised slogans hailing her.

She left in a car along with Baghel from the airport followed by a long convoy of vehicles. Standing on the vehicle's running board, she waved at the supporters. Baghel, who was in the back seat, also waved at the supporters.

The stretch of road for about two km was carpeted with a thick layer of roses and its petals and the supporters also showered rose petals on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She told reporters that she is overwhelmed to get such a grand welcome.

"More than 6,000 kg of roses were used for decorating the road. I always try to do something new to welcome our senior leaders," Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar said.

"Stages were set up at various locations enroute to the plenary session's venue to welcome Priyanka ji where supporters also showered rose petals on her," he added. The road from airport to the session's venue has been decked up with colourful posters and hoardings of the senior Congress leaders.

The hoardings contain messages propagated during Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite the country and spread love. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Friday to attend the plenary session that is being held from February 24 to 26.