Priyanka Gandhi shifts gears after UP cold shoulder on Congress-run buses

With the UP government turning a cold shoulder to her offer to ferry migrant workers on Congress-run buses, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday shifted gears directing party workers in every city in the state to help those who have set out on foot to reach their villages.

In a video message, Priyanka issued an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government to take a decision by 4:00 p.m. on deploying the 1,000 odd buses offered by the Congress to ferry migrant workers home, pointing out that the vehicles were lined up at the Rajasthan-UP border for more than 24 hours.

Congress started to withdraw the buses which were waiting for permission to enter Uttar Pradesh at Uncha Nagla near Agra and on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi expressway.

She said had the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government given permission to ply the buses, at least 92,000 migrant workers would have reached home safely and accused the BJP government of indulging in politics.

“I want to tell our brothers and sisters who have set out on foot in this time of crises, that every Congress worker and every Congress leader is with you. In every district and city of Uttar Pradesh you transit, our workers will arrange for your food, water and any other need. We will try to help you to the best of our abilities,” Priyanka said.

She claimed that Congress volunteers through the initiative ‘Congress ke sipahi’ have reached out to 67 lakh migrant workers so far – 60 lakh were in Uttar Pradsesh and seven lakh who were stuck outside UP.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath agreed on Monday to Priyanka’s request to allow the Congress to run 1,000 buses for migrants. In a letter, the government asked the Congress leader's office to send details of the buses.

First, the UP government asked that the buses be handed over at state capital Lucknow. After Congress protested, the UP government asked for 500 buses each to be sent to Noida and Ghaziabad that border Delhi. Later, UP Minister S N Singh accused the Congress of committing a “fraud” by listing auto rickshaws, tempos and goods trucks in the name of buses.