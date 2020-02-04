Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over farmer suicides

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Modi government, saying the BJP's "hollow claims" in the Budget have been exposed as incidents of farmer suicides continued unabated.

Her attack came over a media report of an alleged suicide by a farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

जब भाजपा सरकार बजट में किसानों के हित की खोखली बातें कर रही थी, उसी समय उप्र, बांदा में किसान आत्महत्या की घटना सरकार के दावों की पोल खोल रही थी। बुदेलखंड में कर्ज के चलते किसान आत्महत्या की घटनाएं रुक नहीं रही हैं । लेकिन भाजपा ने इसकी कभी सुध नहीं ली।https://t.co/owcLyyCaU7 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 4, 2020

"When the BJP government was making hollow claims in the Budget about the interest of farmers, the incident of suicide by a farmer in UP's Banda was exposing their claims," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In Bundelkhand, incidents of farmer suicides are not stopping due to debts. But the BJP never bothered about it," she said.