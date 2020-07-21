Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over attack on journalist in Ghaziabad

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state after a journalist was reportedly shot at in Ghaziabad.

The Congress general secretary has been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order in UP.

"Ghaziabad falls in NCR. Going by the state of law and order here, one can get an idea of the situation in the entire state of UP. A journalist was shot at because he complained to the police against molestation of his niece. How will common man feel safe in such a jungle raj," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The journalist was reportedly shot at by some assailants on Monday night in Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi. The police said they have nabbed five accused.