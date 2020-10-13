Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath over acid attack on three girls in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the acid attack on three sisters in Gonda, claiming that its “politically motivated” narrative of “protecting” perpetrators of crimes against women has emboldened them.

Priyanka, the AICC General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, was referring to reports of acid attack on three sisters in Gonda.

“The UP government’s politically motivated narrative of justifying and protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has only emboldened criminals across the state,” she said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also tagged a short video of the victim’s father narrating the acid attack on his daughters.

“This man’s three daughters aged 17, 10 & 8 were asleep in their home when someone entered and threw acid on them,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka has been launching sharp attacks on the BJP government in the state in a bid to project Congress, which has been relegated to the margins, as the key challenger to Yogi Adityanath in the state.

The sharp attacks also come at a time when the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party appear to be dormant politically in the state.

Priyanka had also attacked the Yogi government over the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman from the district was allegedly raped and attacked by four men.