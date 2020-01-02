Priyanka Gandhi takes the lead in tussle with UP govt

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems to have taken the lead over rival Opposition parties in her tussle with the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged police excesses against people who took part in protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Looking at strengthening the party organisation in the state, Priyanka was the first Opposition politician to reach out to families of the two youths, who were allegedly killed in police firing during CAA protests in Bijnore district about two weeks ago.

She also tried to meet families who lost loved ones in alleged police firing in Meerut but was allegedly thwarted by police, who refused to give her permission citing prohibitory orders.

The Congress leader, who is in charge of UP, took other parties by surprise when she rushed to meet the family of retired IPS officer and social activist S R Darapuri, who was arrested on charges of taking part in CAA protests in the state capital Lucknow.

Breaking the police cordon, Priyanka managed to reach the residence of Darapuri on a two-wheeler and later, on foot. Her alleged manhandling by the police made headlines the next day.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) then went on the offensive on the issue.

While BSP supremo Mayawati took to social media to attack the UP government, SP president Akhilesh Yadav declared that he and his party workers would not fill the NPR forms.

Priyanka had stolen a march over Opposition rivals in the state previously also. She rushed to Unnao to meet the family of the rape victim, who was allegedly set ablaze by the accused and later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Priyanka has hit the streets on issues of women's security and farmer welfare. She has attacked the BJP government on social media, forcing the saffron party leaders to respond.