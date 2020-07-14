Priyanka Gandhi to vacate Lutyen's Zone bungalow by August 1

Priyanka to vacate Lutyen's Zone bungalow by Aug 1

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 14 2020, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 09:40 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the government accommodation by August 1. 

Gandhi took to Twitter to dismiss rumours that she has sought some more time to stay at Lutyen's Zone bungalow. 

Priyanka was served a notice by the Modi government to vacate the Lutyen's Zone bungalow saying she was no longer entitled to retain it as she was not an SPG protectee any more. 

More to follow...

