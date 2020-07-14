Priyanka Gandhi to vacate Lutyen's Zone bungalow by August 1

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the government accommodation by August 1.

Gandhi took to Twitter to dismiss rumours that she has sought some more time to stay at Lutyen's Zone bungalow.

This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August.https://t.co/GkBO5dkaLs — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 14, 2020

Priyanka was served a notice by the Modi government to vacate the Lutyen's Zone bungalow saying she was no longer entitled to retain it as she was not an SPG protectee any more.

