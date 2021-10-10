Priyanka Gandhi turns to hindutva to counter BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Signaling a major shift in her party's election strategy to counter the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and in some other states, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday appeared to turn to hindutva in an attempt to make a dent into the saffron party's core vote bank.

Sporting a 'tripundra', Priyanka, who addressed a 'Nyay' (justice) rally in prime minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Sunday, reminded the sizable crowd about the ongoing Navratri and that she was on a 'fast'.

"Aaj Navratri ka chautha din hai aur mera vrat hai," (today is the fourth day of Navratri and I am fasting), she said.

Priyanka also began her speech with two 'slokas' which were chanted especially during the Navratri festival to please goddess Durga and asked the people to chant 'Jai Mata Di'.

Earlier, before proceeding to the venue of the meeting at Jagatpur, the Congress leader visited the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple and paid obeisance there. She also performed a puja there for around fifteen minutes.

Priyanka also visited the Kushmanda Temple at Durga Kund in the town and paid obeisance there. Incidentally, on the fourth day of the Navratri, goddess Durga is worshipped as 'Kushmanda'.

Priyanka had in the past also visited famous Hindu temples in Saharanpur and Prayagraj, dropping hints that she would follow 'soft hindutva' to counter the BJP in the UP polls.

