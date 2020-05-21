Priyanka Gandhi-Yogi Adityanath tussle on migrants moves to social media

After 'successfully' cornering Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath by her ''bus move'', Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday launched a protest against the state government on social media for what she alleged ''ignoring the plight of the migrant workers'' and the arrest of UP Congress president Ajai Kumar Lallu.

On the direction of Priyanka, who was also the in-charge of the state, through Facebook live, Congress workers expressed their anguish over Lallu's arrest for protesting the UP government's rejection of the offer of one thousand buses to ferry the stranded migrant workers home from Rajasthan and Delhi borders.

Priyanka referred to her late father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the latter's death anniversary on Thursday and said that he always cared for the poor.

Around 50 thousand Congress workers went live on the Facebook at noon and raised the plight of the migrant workers and slammed the UP government for turning a blind eye to the same.

UP Congress legislature party leader Aradhna Mishra said that her party's protest on the issue of migrant workers would continue. ''We will continue to fight for the migrant workers....the BJP government stands exposed.....it did not allow hundreds of buses to enter its borders from Rajasthan,'' she said.

According to the political observers here, the difficulties faced by the migrant workers in reaching their native villages in the state has provided the grand old party a big issue to corner the BJP regime.

''Congress' bus move has certainly put the BJP in a difficult situation,'' said a Lucknow based political analyst.

Priyanka has been striving hard to revive her party in the state, where assembly polls are due in two year's time. Congress could win only one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.