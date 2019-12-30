Priyanka invokes Bhagwad Geeta to attack Yogi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched a scathing attack on Utter Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and invoked ‘Bhagwan Geeta’ to decry the latter’s ‘revenge’ remark against the people protesting the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Speaking to reporters here, Priyanka sought a high level probe into what she alleged the reign of terror let loose by the state government and the police during and after the violent protests over CAA.

The Congress leader also voiced her opposition to any kind of violence and said that it had no place in our culture.

”Ours is the country of Ram and Krishna, who spread the message of compassion...Lord Krishna never told Arjuna (a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharata) to fight for truth and religion and not revenge”, she said.

"All kinds of people dance in the wedding of Lord Shiva", she said referring to the mythology according to which different kinds of animals and even ghosts danced, when Lord Shiva married Goddess 'Parvati'.

Taking a swipe at Adityanath, she said that the latter wore saffron clothes but did not understand its significance. “ Saffron does not belong to you ( Adityanath)... it is a symbol of our religion and culture” , she said.

”For the first time in India’s history a chief minister spoke about taking revenge”, she said referring to Adityanath’ reported remark on avenging the violence during the protests on CAA in the state.

Priyanka accused the UP police of “ implicating innocent people in false cases” and referred to the arrests of retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jaffar, who, she said, were arrested even though they never took part in the protests.

” Darapuri was arrested for a Facebook post stating that he would hold a peaceful protest.....Jaffar was arrested for making a video of the protests”, she said.

Stating that her party had also apprised the state governor about the ‘truth’ regarding the police action, Priyanka demanded probe into the alleged police excesses by retired judge, stopping attachment proceedings till the probe was over.

The Congress leader said her party would provide free legal aid to those arrested by the police in connection with CAA protests.