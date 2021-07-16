Priyanka slams Yogi govt over 'worsening' law and order, says democracy being 'disrobed' in UP

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi patted the back of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking effectively managing the Covid-19 pandemic and taking 'tough' action against mafia elements, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed the state government over alleged deteriorating law and order situation and violence in the recently concluded panchayat polls.

Priyanka, who arrived in Lucknow on a two-day visit on Friday, embarked on a 'silent dharna' before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO Park here along with hundreds of party workers.

''Democracy is being disrobed in UP...constitution is being trampled...women do not feel safe here,'' Priyanka told reporters after ending her two-hour-long silent dharna.

She also referred to the yanking of the saree of a Samajwadi Party (SP) woman candidate in the panchayat polls allegedly by BJP workers.

''The certificate by Modiji will not be able to hide the cruelty, carelessness and mismanagement during the second Coronavirus wave in the state,'' Priyanka, who was also the in-charge of UP, said in a tweet.

मोदी जी के सर्टिफिकेट से यूपी में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के दौरान योगी सरकार की आक्रामक क्रूरता, लापरवाही और अव्यवस्था की सच्चाई छिप नहीं सकती। लोगों ने अपार पीड़ा, बेबसी का सामना अकेले किया। इस सच्चाई को मोदीजी, योगीजी भूल सकते हैं, जिन्होंने कोरोना का दर्द सहा, वे नहीं भूलेंगे — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 16, 2021

''The people experienced the agony and helplessness without any help....Modiji and Yogiji may forget this truth but those, who suffered the agony, will never forget it,'' she said.

Earlier, Priyanka was accorded a rousing reception upon arrival in Lucknow. Congress workers and leaders had turned out in large numbers to welcome her and banners were put up all along the road from the airport to the party office.

According to the Congress leaders, Priyanka, during her stay, here would be holding meetings with the members of the Pradesh Congress Committee and the district and city presidents of the party.

She would also be meeting delegations of farmers and review the progress of preparation of the party's manifesto for the next assembly polls in the state, which were due in March 2022.

Check out DH's latest videos: