Priyanka to meet CAA protesters in PM's LS constituency

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet people who took part in protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Friday.

Priyanka, who will be in Varanasi for a day, will visit the iconic temple of Saint Ravidas, who is revered by the SC community.

According to state Congress sources, Priyanka will also meet the parents of a two-year-old child, who were arrested for taking part in protests. Their arrest was in the spotlight as the child was left alone with no one to look after him.



The Congress leader is also likely to visit Banaras Hindu University, which saw protests against the CAA. Rajat Singh, a BHU student, had refused to receive his degree from the Vice-Chancellor at the convocation in protest against the CAA.

Sources said that all who were arrested in CAA protests in the town had been invited to meet Priyanka.

Sources also said that the Congress leader's planned visit to the Ravidas Temple was aimed at wooing the SC community. The temple is visited members of the community from across the world.

Priyanka had earlier met some protesters and the kin of those killed in alleged police firing during protests in different parts of the state.

BSP supremo Mayawati and the BJP have termed her visits to families of protesters as a "gimmick". UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday that Priyanka resorted to such moves to remain in the news.