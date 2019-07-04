Priyanka's "deepest respect" for Rahul's decision

Rahul Gandhi's younger sister and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday came out in support of his decision to step down as Congress President.

"Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," Priyanka said on Twitter a day after Rahul formally quit from the post of Congress President owning up responsibility for the Lok Sabha elections defeat.

In an open letter on Wednesday, Rahul slammed the BJP for capturing every institution and marshalling it against the Opposition.

"It is now crystal clear that our once cherished institutional neutrality no longer exists in India," he said asking the nation to unite to reclaim and resuscitate institutions.

He said the Congress would be the instrument of resuscitation of institutions and asked the party to transform itself radically.