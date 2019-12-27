Pro-CAA rally held at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan

A large number of people gathered for a pro-CAA rally at the historic August Kranti Maidan, where a massive protest against the Citizenship Act was held last week.
At the rally,
They were also carrying photographs of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Big photographs of V D Savarkar, Mahatama Jyotiba Fule, Bharatmata and Shahu Maharaj were displayed on stage.
Follow Citizenship Act Protests live blog for latest updates
The Sanvidan Sanman Manch' is
The
On December 19, August Kranti Maidan, where Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 told the British to quit India, witnessed a huge gathering of citizens against the CAA. Those