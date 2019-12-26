Probe into no action against Bhide, Ekbote: Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadhi founder Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday demanded probe into why action was not taken against Right-wing leaders Sambaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote in the Koregaon Bhima case.

"Why they were protected? Was it for political reasons?...there should be a probe into it," Ambedkar wanted to know.

A couple of days ago, Ambedkar had met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Maha Vikas Aghadi leader Uddhav Thackeray. "I have met the CM once...the meeting was inconclusive, however, I would be meeting him again shortly," he said.

Sangli-based Sambaji Bhide Guruji, the founder of Shree Shiv Pratisthan Hindustan and Pune-based Milind Ekbote, the founder of Samastha Hindu Aghadi, were booked in connection with the Koregaon Bhima caste riots.

While Ekbote was arrested and he is currently on bail, former Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had given clean chit to Bhide while speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, NCP President Sharad Pawar has demanded to look into the cases of Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima cases and requested Thackeray to form a Special Investigation Team.