Proper nutrition vital to build prosperous nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 14:34 ist
PM Narendra Modi on Monday called for undertaking efforts to reach out to people across the country to spread awareness on eradicating malnutrition. Credits: PTI

Asserting that proper nutrition is vital to build a prosperous nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for undertaking efforts to reach out to people across the country to spread awareness on eradicating malnutrition. 

With the 'Poshan Maah' (nutrition month) 2020 starting from Monday, Modi said in tweets that this exercise will help India's youth and women force. 

He noted that India is home to numerous healthy dishes and asked people to share them on @mygovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the Union government.

"Let's be #Local4Poshan! Our nation is home to dozens of healthy dishes, which have high nutrition value. Share them on a specially created space on @mygovindia. May your family recipe contribute to a nutritious as well as healthy India.  #POSHANMaah2020," he said.

The Prime Minister also posted a short clip of last month's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast in which he had spoken about the importance of nutrition in people's development. 

Every year 'Poshan Maah' is observed in September to mark the country's fight against malnutrition.

